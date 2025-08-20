Φωτιά ξέσπασε τα ξημερώματα σήμερα, σε εργοστάσιο και αποθήκη γενικού εμπορίου στον Ύψωνα.
Συγκεκριμένα, γύρω στις 2.20 π.μ., λήφθηκε πληροφορία στο Κέντρο Ελέγχου Μηνυμάτων της Αστυνομικής Διεύθυνσης Λεμεσού, για εκδήλωση πυρκαγιάς σε υποστατικό.
Από την πυρκαγιά, η οποία κατασβέστηκε από μέλη της Πυροσβεστικής Υπηρεσίας, καταστράφηκαν ολοσχερώς τόσο τα υποστατικά του εργοστασίου και των αποθηκών, όσο και το περιεχόμενό τους. Το ύψος των ζημιών, στο παρόν στάδιο, παραμένει άγνωστο.
Σύμφωνα με την Πυροσβεστική Υπηρεσία, δεν κατέστη δυνατός ο πλήρης έλεγχος της σκηνής λόγω στατικής ανεπάρκειας του υποστατικού.
Στο πλαίσιο των εξετάσεων, η Αστυνομία προχώρησε στη σύλληψη άνδρα ηλικίας 42 ετών από τη Λεμεσό, δυνάμει δικαστικού εντάλματος. Ο συλληφθείς τέθηκε υπό κράτηση για διευκόλυνση των ανακρίσεων.
Το ΤΑΕ Λεμεσού συνεχίζει τις εξετάσεις.
@roadreportcy Massive Factory Fire in Ypsonas, Limassol Causes Explosions and Panic Among Residents (20/08/2025 - 03:48) A large fire broke out overnight at a factory in Ypsonas, Limassol, sending thick smoke and flames into the sky and sparking serious concern among local residents. According to a resident of Ypsonas who spoke to RoadReportCY, the incident began with a series of explosions around 2:20 a.m. “The explosions were very loud, and shortly after we saw the factory engulfed in flames,” the resident reported. Strong firefighting forces rushed to the scene in an effort to contain the blaze. Despite their rapid response, residents described intense anxiety in the neighborhood, as the fire raged dangerously close to homes. “There is a strong smell of burning in the air and a stinging sensation in our eyes from the smoke,” the resident added, underlining the health risks posed by the fire. By 4:15 a.m., the same resident told RoadReportCY that the fire had been brought under control, easing fears of further spread. The cause of the blaze has not yet been clarified. #Cyprus ♬ original sound - RoadReportCY