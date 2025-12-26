Το 2026 μπαίνει με… μεγάλη εκκαθάριση στο Netflix, καθώς αρκετές αγαπημένες ταινίες και σειρές αναμένεται να αποχωρήσουν από την πλατφόρμα ήδη από την Πρωτοχρονιά, ενώ ορισμένοι τίτλοι θα φύγουν σταδιακά μέσα στον Ιανουάριο.
Οι «ηχηρές» αποχωρήσεις
Οι συνδρομητές έχουν τις μέρες αυτές για να προλάβουν να δουν τα αγαπημένα τους προγράμματα πριν φύγουν, αν και όπως συμβαίνει συνήθως, κάποια από αυτά αναμένεται να επιστρέψουν αργότερα.
Ιδιαίτερη προσοχή χρειάζεται για τις σειρές με πολλά επεισόδια. Το δικαστικό δράμα «Suits», που το 2023 έγινε η νούμερο ένα streaming σειρά στον κόσμο και έσπασε το ρεκόρ του Netflix για την πιο δημοφιλή σειρά που δεν είναι παραγωγή της πλατφόρμας, απλώνεται σε εννέα σεζόν. Αν δεν την έχετε δει, αξίζει να ξεκινήσετε από τις πρώτες σεζόν, που θεωρούνται οι καλύτερες.
Απογοήτευση θα προκαλέσει στους Trekkies η μαζική αποχώρηση όλων των παλαιότερων σειρών «Star Trek», από το original του 1960 μέχρι το «Voyager» που ολοκληρώθηκε το 2005, στις 9 Ιανουαρίου.
Μια ακόμη σημαντική αποχώρηση αφορά τις δύο πρώτες σεζόν της σειράς «Yellowstone» με τον Κέβιν Κόστνερ, κάτι αρκετά περίεργο καθώς η πέμπτη σεζόν αναμένεται στην πλατφόρμα στις 27 Δεκεμβρίου.
Σημειώνεται ότι η λίστα βασίζεται στην τελευταία ενημέρωση του Netflix, αλλά μπορεί να υπάρξουν αλλαγές, καθώς πολλά συμβόλαια για δικαιώματα ανανεώνονται και τίτλοι ενδέχεται να παραμείνουν ή να επιστρέψουν αργότερα.
Αναλυτικά η λίστα
Ταινίες
1/1: The Remaining, The Karate Kid (1984), The Karate Kid (2010), Ashman, Split, All Eyes on Him, Thanksgiving, White Chicks, In My Dreams, Amr’s in Trouble, A Kindhearted Christmas, The Pledge, Angel Falls Christmas, Taxi Driver, Grown Ups, A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, Mousa, Ready Player One, Christmas Time Is Here, Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Hill, The Beast
2/1: Jaws, Blue Beetle
3/1: Spider-Man: Far from Home, The Mummy
4/1: E.T the Extra-Terrestrial, A Beautiful Mind
5/1: Leligar, Forrest Gump, The Alleys
7/1: 100% Halal, Knight and Day, The Equalizer 3
8/1: What Men Want
9/1: Skyscraper
10/1: Going in Style
11/1: The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad, The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear, Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, Renfield, Dear Mother
12/1: Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle Comes Home, The Conjuring 2, The Exorcist: Believer
13/1: The Wait
14/1: Bridget Jones’ Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, Bridget Jones’ Baby, Tanda Tanya
15/1: Adhugo, Awakenings, Grown Ups 2, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, Going to Heaven, French Girl
16/1: Darkest Hour
17/1: Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
18/1: Unbroken
19/1: The Open House
20/1: In Line, Ritsa: Three Colors of Love
21/1: KD (A) Karuppudurai
22/1: Mean Girls, World Trade Center, World Trade Center, Harriet, Genie
23/1: The Sentinel, Justice League
25/1: Yesterday
26/1: Five Nights at Freddy’s, Orphan
27/1: The Mask, All Na Vibes
28/1: Flightplan
29/1: Bob Marley: One Love
30/1: Rampage
Σειρές
1/1: Suits seasons 1-9, Hotel Del Luna: Limited Series, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments seasons 1-4
2/1: Side Dish season 1
8/1: Power seasons 1-6
9/1: Star Trek: seasons 1-3, Star Trek: The Next Generation: seasons 1-7, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine seasons 1-7, Star Trek: Voyager seasons 1-7, Star Trek: Enterprise seasons 1-2
12/1: Scattered Barriers season 1
15/1: Yellowstone seasons 1-2
18/1: The Sea Beyond seasons 1-4
23/1: Innocent season 1
24/1: Encounter: Limited Series
30/1: The Lady in Dignity: Limited Series
Ντοκιμαντέρ
1/1: The Square
6/1: Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
20/1: Sweetie
25/1: The-Cook-A-Long season 1
Παιδικά
1/1: Abby Hatcher season 1, Blippi & Meekah’s Game Show! season 1, Star Trek: Prodigy season 2, Paw Patrol Holiday Fireplace
2/1: Grizzy and the Lemmings season 2
6/1: Richie Rich seasons 1-2, Justin Time GO! season 1
9/1: Star Trek: The Animated Series seasons 1-2, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants seasons 1-3, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space season 1, Captain Underpants Mega Blissmass
15/1: Open Season, Open Season 2, Open Season: Scared Silly
26/1: Archibald’s Next Big Thing seasons 1-2
27/1: Flipper
29/1: Doolittle
31/1: Dinotrux Supercharged seasons 1-3
Μουσική
6/1: Beyonce Bowl
31/1: FireAid Benefit Concert
Standup
16/1: Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man
18/1: Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis
Anime
15/1: GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka season 1. Kuroko’s Basketball season 1