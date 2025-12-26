Το 2026 μπαίνει με… μεγάλη εκκαθάριση στο Netflix, καθώς αρκετές αγαπημένες ταινίες και σειρές αναμένεται να αποχωρήσουν από την πλατφόρμα ήδη από την Πρωτοχρονιά, ενώ ορισμένοι τίτλοι θα φύγουν σταδιακά μέσα στον Ιανουάριο.

Οι «ηχηρές» αποχωρήσεις

Οι συνδρομητές έχουν τις μέρες αυτές για να προλάβουν να δουν τα αγαπημένα τους προγράμματα πριν φύγουν, αν και όπως συμβαίνει συνήθως, κάποια από αυτά αναμένεται να επιστρέψουν αργότερα.

Ιδιαίτερη προσοχή χρειάζεται για τις σειρές με πολλά επεισόδια. Το δικαστικό δράμα «Suits», που το 2023 έγινε η νούμερο ένα streaming σειρά στον κόσμο και έσπασε το ρεκόρ του Netflix για την πιο δημοφιλή σειρά που δεν είναι παραγωγή της πλατφόρμας, απλώνεται σε εννέα σεζόν. Αν δεν την έχετε δει, αξίζει να ξεκινήσετε από τις πρώτες σεζόν, που θεωρούνται οι καλύτερες.

Απογοήτευση θα προκαλέσει στους Trekkies η μαζική αποχώρηση όλων των παλαιότερων σειρών «Star Trek», από το original του 1960 μέχρι το «Voyager» που ολοκληρώθηκε το 2005, στις 9 Ιανουαρίου.

Μια ακόμη σημαντική αποχώρηση αφορά τις δύο πρώτες σεζόν της σειράς «Yellowstone» με τον Κέβιν Κόστνερ, κάτι αρκετά περίεργο καθώς η πέμπτη σεζόν αναμένεται στην πλατφόρμα στις 27 Δεκεμβρίου.

Σημειώνεται ότι η λίστα βασίζεται στην τελευταία ενημέρωση του Netflix, αλλά μπορεί να υπάρξουν αλλαγές, καθώς πολλά συμβόλαια για δικαιώματα ανανεώνονται και τίτλοι ενδέχεται να παραμείνουν ή να επιστρέψουν αργότερα.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα

Ταινίες

1/1: The Remaining, The Karate Kid (1984), The Karate Kid (2010), Ashman, Split, All Eyes on Him, Thanksgiving, White Chicks, In My Dreams, Amr’s in Trouble, A Kindhearted Christmas, The Pledge, Angel Falls Christmas, Taxi Driver, Grown Ups, A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, Mousa, Ready Player One, Christmas Time Is Here, Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Hill, The Beast

2/1: Jaws, Blue Beetle

3/1: Spider-Man: Far from Home, The Mummy

4/1: E.T the Extra-Terrestrial, A Beautiful Mind

5/1: Leligar, Forrest Gump, The Alleys

7/1: 100% Halal, Knight and Day, The Equalizer 3

8/1: What Men Want

9/1: Skyscraper

10/1: Going in Style

11/1: The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad, The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear, Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, Renfield, Dear Mother

12/1: Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle Comes Home, The Conjuring 2, The Exorcist: Believer

13/1: The Wait

14/1: Bridget Jones’ Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, Bridget Jones’ Baby, Tanda Tanya

15/1: Adhugo, Awakenings, Grown Ups 2, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, Going to Heaven, French Girl

16/1: Darkest Hour

17/1: Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

18/1: Unbroken

19/1: The Open House

20/1: In Line, Ritsa: Three Colors of Love

21/1: KD (A) Karuppudurai

22/1: Mean Girls, World Trade Center, World Trade Center, Harriet, Genie

23/1: The Sentinel, Justice League

25/1: Yesterday

26/1: Five Nights at Freddy’s, Orphan

27/1: The Mask, All Na Vibes

28/1: Flightplan

29/1: Bob Marley: One Love

30/1: Rampage

Σειρές

1/1: Suits seasons 1-9, Hotel Del Luna: Limited Series, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments seasons 1-4

2/1: Side Dish season 1

8/1: Power seasons 1-6

9/1: Star Trek: seasons 1-3, Star Trek: The Next Generation: seasons 1-7, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine seasons 1-7, Star Trek: Voyager seasons 1-7, Star Trek: Enterprise seasons 1-2

12/1: Scattered Barriers season 1

15/1: Yellowstone seasons 1-2

18/1: The Sea Beyond seasons 1-4

23/1: Innocent season 1

24/1: Encounter: Limited Series

30/1: The Lady in Dignity: Limited Series

Ντοκιμαντέρ

1/1: The Square

6/1: Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

20/1: Sweetie

25/1: The-Cook-A-Long season 1

Παιδικά

1/1: Abby Hatcher season 1, Blippi & Meekah’s Game Show! season 1, Star Trek: Prodigy season 2, Paw Patrol Holiday Fireplace

2/1: Grizzy and the Lemmings season 2

6/1: Richie Rich seasons 1-2, Justin Time GO! season 1

9/1: Star Trek: The Animated Series seasons 1-2, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants seasons 1-3, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space season 1, Captain Underpants Mega Blissmass

15/1: Open Season, Open Season 2, Open Season: Scared Silly

26/1: Archibald’s Next Big Thing seasons 1-2

27/1: Flipper

29/1: Doolittle

31/1: Dinotrux Supercharged seasons 1-3

Μουσική

6/1: Beyonce Bowl

31/1: FireAid Benefit Concert

Standup

16/1: Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man

18/1: Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis

Anime

15/1: GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka season 1. Kuroko’s Basketball season 1