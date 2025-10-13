SIGMALIVE ENGLISH SEEKS JOURNALISTS TO EXPAND ITS DEVELOPMENT PLANS

Sigmalive English, Cyprus’ leading online portal, is hiring dynamic and skilled professionals to join its journalism team. We are looking for experienced candidates with a flair for investigative reporting, a strong interest in current affairs both in Cyprus and internationally, and a deep understanding of new media.

KEY REQUIREMENTS OF THE ROLE

· Deliver accurate, timely and well-verified news reports

· Assess and evaluate the news agenda effectively

· Translate news reports

· Conduct interviews and gather original information

· Undertake in-depth investigative journalism

REQUIRED SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS

· A degree in Journalism or a related field (e.g. English Literature, Political Sciences, Law, etc.) from a recognised educational institution

· Proven ability to research and write news scripts fluently in English

· Excellent command of English and Greek

· Experience in journalism

· Social media management literacy

· Excellent computer skills, including Microsoft Office and internet technology

REMUNERATION

The position offers a competitive salary and an attractive benefits package

APPLICATIONS

If you meet the above criteria and are excited about this prospect, please send your CV at [email protected] with the subject line: SIGMALIVE ENGLISH - JOURNALIST by 14th of November 2025

PLEASE NOTE

Your CV will remain in our archive for a period of three years and we shall contact you whenever suitable positions arise.