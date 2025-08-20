Πυρκαγιά σημειώθηκε λίγο μετά τις 2 τα ξημερώματα της Τετάρτης στην περιοχή του Ύψωνα.
Συγκεκριμένα, η πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε σε αποθήκες εργοστασίου χαρτικών και στη συνέχεια επεκτάθηκε, με αποτέλεσμα να εκκενωθεί προληπτικά αριθμός κατοικιών, ενώ ακούγονταν και εκρήξεις.
Η πυρκαγιά είναι αυτή τη στιγμή σε ύφεση, με την περιοχή και τους γύρω δρόμους να παραμένουν κλειστοί, ενώ επιχειρούν ισχυρές πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις.
Νωρίτερα η Αστυνομία είχε ανακοινώσει ότι ο δρόμος από τον αυτοκινητόδρομο Λεμεσού - Πάφου στο ύψος Ύψωνα είχε κλείσει λόγω της πυρκαγιάς.
Δείτε τα βίντεο:
@roadreportcy Massive Factory Fire in Ypsonas, Limassol Causes Explosions and Panic Among Residents (20/08/2025 - 03:48) A large fire broke out overnight at a factory in Ypsonas, Limassol, sending thick smoke and flames into the sky and sparking serious concern among local residents. According to a resident of Ypsonas who spoke to RoadReportCY, the incident began with a series of explosions around 2:20 a.m. “The explosions were very loud, and shortly after we saw the factory engulfed in flames,” the resident reported. Strong firefighting forces rushed to the scene in an effort to contain the blaze. Despite their rapid response, residents described intense anxiety in the neighborhood, as the fire raged dangerously close to homes. “There is a strong smell of burning in the air and a stinging sensation in our eyes from the smoke,” the resident added, underlining the health risks posed by the fire. By 4:15 a.m., the same resident told RoadReportCY that the fire had been brought under control, easing fears of further spread. The cause of the blaze has not yet been clarified. #Cyprus ♬ original sound - RoadReportCY
