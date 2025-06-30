We are seeking an enthusiastic and skilled EU Project Manager to join our team. The ideal candidate will manage the full cycle of our projects, from initiating and writing proposals to implementing and reporting on activities. This role involves extensive coordination with various stakeholders, requiring robust organizational skills and a keen understanding of European institutions and their policies.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and submit funding applications for European and other international projects.

Coordinate the implementation of projects, ensuring compliance with co-funding requirements and stakeholder expectations.

Manage all project-related documentation and logistics.

Maintain and develop relationships with external partners and stakeholders.

Assist in various administrative tasks linked to the implementation of projects.

Represent the organization at events both locally and internationally.

Organize and facilitate training courses, workshops, and other organizational activities.

Essential Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in European Studies, Political Sciences, Sociology, Law, or related field. A Master’s degree is considered an advantage.

At least 2 years of experience in EU projects management, either professional or volunteer.

Exceptional project and event management skills, with the ability to provide examples and references.

Fluent in English and Greek, both written and oral.

High proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Required Skills and Competencies:

Excellent organizational and time management skills, capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously.

Strong public speaking and presentation skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to motivate and lead international teams.

High level of initiative, creativity, and flexibility, with a solution-oriented approach.

Good IT and social media management skills.

Willingness to travel regularly within Europe and work flexible hours.

Benefits

A very good remuneration package is offered, depending on qualification and experience.

Applications

Interested parties are requested to send a CV to the e-mail: [email protected] with the subject line "EU Project Manager".

NOTE

We will archive your CV and will contact you in case of a future position opening that meets your qualifications. CV’s will be deleted from our database upon completion of three (3) years from the day they were sent.