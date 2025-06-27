Αεροπορικές επιδρομές διεξάγονται τώρα στην περιοχή Ναμπάτιε του νότιου Λιβάνου,



Σύμφωνα με χρήστες του X εντοπίστηκαν drone και μαχητικά αεροσκάφη να πετούν πάνω από την περιοχή.





BREAKING: Israeli warplanes launch a series of airstrikes targeting hilltops surrounding the town of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, in a serious breach of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/WjrAHZfuBI

BREAKING: Israel launches a huge series of airstrikes on Lebanon



The airstrikes are now being carried out in the Nabatieh area of south Lebanon, as drones and fighter jets were spotted flying above. pic.twitter.com/yBboILs6A5