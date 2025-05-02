Ισχυρότατος σεισμός, μεγέθους 7,2 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ, σημειώθηκε στο Πέρασμα του Ντρέικ, στον θαλάσσιο χώρο νότια της Αργεντινής και της Χιλής, σύμφωνα με προκαταρκτική εκτίμηση του Γεωλογικού Ινστιτούτου των ΗΠΑ.

Το επίκεντρο του σεισμού εντοπίζεται 219 χιλιόμετρα νότια της πόλης Ουσουάια της Αργεντινής.

Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

Κατά το Ευρωμεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο (EMSC), λόγω του σεισμού, ο οποίος εκδηλώθηκε μακριά από τις ακτές, εκδόθηκε προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι.

 