Ισχυρότατος σεισμός, μεγέθους 7,2 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ, σημειώθηκε στο Πέρασμα του Ντρέικ, στον θαλάσσιο χώρο νότια της Αργεντινής και της Χιλής, σύμφωνα με προκαταρκτική εκτίμηση του Γεωλογικού Ινστιτούτου των ΗΠΑ.

Το επίκεντρο του σεισμού εντοπίζεται 219 χιλιόμετρα νότια της πόλης Ουσουάια της Αργεντινής.

2/

More Footage: M7.4 earthquake hit Drake Passage near Argentina, May 2, at 12:58 UTC, depth 10 km. Tsunami warning issued for coasts within 300 km, with waves up to 3 m possible in Chile. Residents in Puerto Williams urged to evacuate to higher ground. #Sismo https://t.co/z2LagYywiE pic.twitter.com/zgXgBEeZcu