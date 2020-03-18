Sigmalive Network
Sports Football Ζλάταν:"Αν δεν έρθει ο ιός στον Ζλάταν, ο Ζλάταν θα πάει στον ιό"(vid)

Ζλάταν:"Αν δεν έρθει ο ιός στον Ζλάταν, ο Ζλάταν θα πάει στον ιό"(vid)

Ποδόσφαιρο Sigmalive.Sports
Ο Ζλάταν Ιμπραΐμοβιτς έστειλε το δικό του μήνυμα για την πανδημία... απειλώντας τον κορωνοϊό!
H Ιταλία και όχι μόνο περνά δύσκολες στιγμές λόγω της εξάπλωσης του ιού και ο Σουηδός επιθετικός θέλησε και να ευαισθητοποιήσει, αλλά και με το γνωστό χιούμορ του να στείλει το μήνυμά του. 
 
«Η Ιταλία μου έχει δώσει πάρα πολλά και θα ήθελα να επιστρέψω ένα μικρό μέρος από αυτά σε αυτές τις δραματικές στιγμές. Θέλω ν' ανταποδώσω στη χώρα που αγαπάω. Αποφάσισα μαζί με ανθρώπους που δουλεύουν για εμένα, να βοηθήσουμε τα νοσοκομεία και χρησιμοποιώ την δύναμη της επικοινωνίας για να διαδοθεί το μήνυμα. Είναι σοβαρό θέμα και δεν θέλω να μείνει σε αυτό το βίντεο. Θέλω τη βοήθεια και τη γενναιοδωρία και των συναδέλφων μου και των υπόλοιπων αθλητών αλλά και όσων θέλουν είτε με μια μικρή είτε με μεγάλη συνεισφορά να βοηθήσουν να διώξουμε τον ιό.
 
Όλοι μαζί μπορούμε να βοηθήσουμε τα νοσοκομεία μας και τους γιατρούς και τους νοσηλευτές που εργάζονται μέρα – νύχτα για να σώσουν ζωές. Σήμερα, είμαστε εμείς εκείνοι που πρέπει να τους στηρίξουμε. Ας ενωθούμε όλοι κι ας διώξουμε τον κορωνοϊό για να πάρουμε τη νίκη σε αυτό το ματς.
 
Και μην ξεχνάτε: Αν δεν έρθει ο ιός στον Ζλάταν, ο Ζλάταν θα πάει στον ιό» ανέφερε στο μήνυμά του ο Ιμπραΐμοβιτς. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love. I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider. It’s a serious issue and we need a concrete help that’s not just about a video. I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away. Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them! Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus! Link in bio

A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on

