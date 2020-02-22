Sigmalive Network
Sports Football Φλεκ τριετίας στη Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ

Ποδόσφαιρο Sigmalive.Sports
Την επέκταση του συμβολαίου του Τζον Φλεκ μέχρι το 2023 ανακοίνωσε η Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ.
Κάτοικος «Bramal Lane» θα παραμείνει ο Τζον Φλεκ. Η Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ ανακοίνωσε την επέκταση του συμβολαίου του 28χρονου Σκωτσέζου μέσου μέχρι το 2023.
 
 
 
 
