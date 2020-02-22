Φλεκ τριετίας στη Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ

Την επέκταση του συμβολαίου του Τζον Φλεκ μέχρι το 2023 ανακοίνωσε η Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ.

Κάτοικος «Bramal Lane» θα παραμείνει ο Τζον Φλεκ. Η Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ ανακοίνωσε την επέκταση του συμβολαίου του 28χρονου Σκωτσέζου μέσου μέχρι το 2023.

John Fleck has signed a new long-term contract to extend his stay at Bramall Lane until 2023.



The midfielder has again been in sparkling form this season, being one of United’s standout performers on our return to the Premier League. #SUFC