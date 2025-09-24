Dias Media Group – Nicosia, Cyprus

Dias Media Group is seeking a dynamic, experienced, and visionary professional to lead its EU Projects Department. The Director will be responsible for the strategic direction, development, and management of European and international projects across multiple funding programmes. This is a leadership role that combines project strategy, financial oversight, stakeholder engagement, and alignment with the organization’s broader mission and objectives.

Key Responsibilities

· Provide strategic leadership and oversee the full portfolio of European-funded projects (Erasmus+, Creative Europe, Horizon, CERV, IMCAP, IMREG, LIFE, etc.).

· Lead the development, submission, and negotiation of funding applications, ensuring alignment with EU institutional priorities and the Group’s vision.

· Supervise and mentor the EU Projects team, ensuring effective delegation, performance, and professional growth.

· Oversee project implementation, compliance, reporting, and financial management in close cooperation with internal departments and external partners.

· Represent Dias Media Group in high-level meetings, events, and networks locally and internationally.

· Build and strengthen long-term relationships with European institutions, national authorities, and strategic partners.

· Ensure the department’s annual planning, budget, and activities are aligned with both EU work programmes and the Group’s strategic priorities.

Essential Qualifications

· University degree in European Studies, Political Science, Law, International Relations, Media, or related field (Master’s degree considered an advantage).

· Minimum 5 years of proven experience in managing EU-funded projects, with at least 2 years in a leadership/management role.

· Demonstrated track record in securing EU funding and leading complex, multi-partner projects.

· Strong knowledge of EU institutions, funding programmes, and policy priorities.

· Fluency in Greek and English (both written and oral); knowledge of additional EU languages considered an asset.

· High proficiency in project management tools, Microsoft Office, and digital communication platforms.

Required Skills and Competencies

· Excellent leadership and people management skills with a collaborative and motivating approach.

· Strategic thinking and problem-solving skills with the ability to anticipate challenges and propose solutions.

· Strong organizational and financial management abilities, capable of handling multiple complex projects simultaneously.

· Excellent interpersonal, negotiation, and communication skills, with experience in public speaking and external representation.

· High level of initiative, adaptability, and creativity, with a commitment to innovation.

· Willingness to travel within Europe and work flexible hours when necessary.

Benefits

· Attractive remuneration package, commensurate with qualifications and experience.

· Opportunity to lead a highly visible department within one of Cyprus’s leading media and communications groups.

· Exposure to international networks and European institutions.

Applications

Interested candidates are invited to send their CV and Cover Letter to: [email protected] with the subject line: Director of EU Projects Department. Until 24/10/2025.

NOTE:

Applications will be archived for future opportunities and retained for up to three (3) years, after which they will be deleted from our database.