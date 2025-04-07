Η φρενίτιδα από εικόνες σε στυλ Studio Ghibli που δημιουργήθηκαν από το ChatGPT που έχουν κατακλύσει τις τελευταίες μέρες το διαδίκτυο αρχίζει να υποχωρεί , αλλά οι χρήστες των social media φαίνεται να συνειδητοποιούν πλέον ότι υπάρχουν πολλά περισσότερα που μπορεί κανείς να κάνει με το νέο εργαλείο της OpenAI. Αφού μετέτρεψαν τις φωτογραφίες τους σε εμβληματικό ιαπωνικό στυλ τέχνης, οι χρήστες τώρα σπεύδουν να δημιουργήσουν ρεαλιστική φιγούρα δράσης του εαυτού τους. Πιο κάτω ακολουθεί αναλυτικός οδηγός βήμα προς βήμα για να ξεκινήσεις.

Πώς να δημιουργήσεις ρεαλιστική φιγούρα δράσης του εαυτού σου μέσω του ChatGPT



Άνοιξε την εφαρμογή ή τον ιστότοπο του ChatGPT

Ξεκίνησε μια νέα συνομιλία και βεβαιώσου ότι έχεις επιλέξει το μοντέλο GPT-4o

Ανέβασε μια φωτογραφία σου και στη συνέχεια γράψε την εξής προτροπή (prompt):



Προτροπή στα Αγγλικά για το ChatGPT:

“Using the photo of me that I will upload, create a realistic action figure of myself in a blister pack, styled like a premium collectible toy. The figure should be posed standing upright. The blister pack should have a red header with the text '[Your Name]' in large white letters, and below it, 'Your designation' in smaller white letters. Add an 'Ages 17+' label in the top right corner of the header. Include accessories in compartments on the right side of the figure: a notebook, a pen, a small camera, and a laptop with a ChatGPT logo on it. The background of the blister pack should be beige. Ensure the action figure retains my facial features and general appearance from the uploaded photo, with a serious expression, and render the image in high detail with photorealistic quality.”



Το δικό μας παράδειγμα

Ακολουθούν άλλα παραδείγματα:

@ChatGPTapp is getting wildly smart and honestly impressive —



It came up with my favorite TV character as a toy figure in under 5 seconds. 🤯



Bullish on LLMs and AI. The future is moving FAST. 🚀#AI #ChatGPT #LLM pic.twitter.com/f3q5Me7ib0 — AIHumanity{^_^} (@AIHumanity__) March 31, 2025