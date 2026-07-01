Η προσωπική απεσταλμένη του Γενικού Γραμματέα του ΟΗΕ για το Κυπριακό, Μαρία Άνχελα Χολγκίν, απηύθυνε δημόσιο μήνυμα προς τους Κυπρίους, καλώντας τις δύο κοινότητες να αξιοποιήσουν τη σημερινή συγκυρία για να επιδιώξουν μια βιώσιμη και οριστική λύση του Κυπριακού.

Σε εκτενή δήλωσή της, η κ. Χολγκίν αναφέρεται στις επαφές που πραγματοποίησε στην Κύπρο, στην Ελλάδα, την Τουρκία και στα Ηνωμένα Έθνη, υπογραμμίζοντας ότι στόχος της δεν είναι μόνο η επανέναρξη των διαπραγματεύσεων, αλλά η επιτυχής ολοκλήρωσή τους.

«Ο Γκουτέρες παραμένει πλήρως δεσμευμένος»

Η απεσταλμένη του ΟΗΕ γνωστοποίησε ότι συναντήθηκε στη Νέα Υόρκη με τον Γενικό Γραμματέα του ΟΗΕ, Αντόνιο Γκουτέρες, ο οποίος, όπως αναφέρει, παραμένει πλήρως προσηλωμένος στην εξεύρεση μιας αμοιβαία επωφελούς λύσης για όλους τους Κυπρίους.

Σύμφωνα με την ίδια, ο κ. Γκουτέρες εξετάζει τα επόμενα βήματα που θα μπορούσαν να οδηγήσουν τις δύο πλευρές σε συγκεκριμένες κινήσεις προς μια τελική συμφωνία.

«Η παραπληροφόρηση δηλητηριάζει το κλίμα»

Η κ. Χολγκίν εκφράζει ανησυχία για τα δημοσιεύματα και τις εικασίες που κυκλοφορούν τόσο στις ελεύθερες όσο και στις κατεχόμενες περιοχές.

Όπως σημειώνει, τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες διάβασε πολλά δημοσιεύματα τα οποία, όπως αναφέρει, βασίζονται σε φήμες, υποθέσεις και λανθασμένες αντιλήψεις.

«Δεν υπάρχει ούτε μία γραπτή λέξη που να προέρχεται από εμένα», τονίζει χαρακτηριστικά, προσθέτοντας ότι μέχρι σήμερα επικεντρώνεται αποκλειστικά στο να ακούει τις δύο πλευρές και όλους τους εμπλεκόμενους φορείς.

Επαφές σε Άγκυρα και Αθήνα

Μετά την επίσκεψή της στην Κύπρο, η προσωπική απεσταλμένη του ΟΗΕ μετέβη στην Άγκυρα και την Αθήνα, όπου είχε συναντήσεις με τον υπουργό Εξωτερικών της Τουρκίας Χακάν Φιντάν και τον υπουργό Εξωτερικών της Ελλάδας Γιώργο Γεραπετρίτη.

Όπως αναφέρει, οι συνομιλίες επικεντρώθηκαν στις προϋποθέσεις που απαιτούνται ώστε να δημιουργηθούν οι συνθήκες για ουσιαστική πρόοδο στο Κυπριακό.

«Καθοριστικός ο ρόλος της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης»

Η κ. Χολγκίν υπογραμμίζει ακόμη ότι η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση μπορεί να διαδραματίσει σημαντικό ρόλο στη δημιουργία ενός ευνοϊκού περιβάλλοντος που θα στηρίξει ενεργά μια συνολική διευθέτηση του Κυπριακού.

Παράλληλα, αναφέρεται στις συναντήσεις που διοργάνωσε στην Ιορδανία, τις Βρυξέλλες, το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο και την Πάφο με νέους, ακαδημαϊκούς, πολιτικούς και εκπροσώπους της κοινωνίας των πολιτών, επισημαίνοντας ότι απέδειξαν πως ο εποικοδομητικός διάλογος μεταξύ Ελληνοκυπρίων και Τουρκοκυπρίων είναι εφικτός.

«Το σημερινό στάτους κβο δεν αποτελεί πλέον εγγύηση»

Η προσωπική απεσταλμένη του ΟΗΕ προειδοποιεί ότι οι γεωπολιτικές εξελίξεις στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο και οι συνεχείς διεθνείς συγκρούσεις καθιστούν ακόμη πιο επιτακτική την ανάγκη επίλυσης του Κυπριακού.

«Το στάτους κβο δεν αποτελεί πλέον εγγύηση σταθερότητας και ασφάλειας στον σημερινό ταχέως μεταβαλλόμενο κόσμο», τονίζει.

«Μην εγκαταλείπετε την ελπίδα»

Κλείνοντας το μήνυμά της, η Μαρία Άνχελα Χολγκίν απευθύνει προσωπική έκκληση προς όλους τους Κυπρίους.

«Σας καλώ να σχεδιάσετε από κοινού ένα ευημερούν και ασφαλές μέλλον. Ελπίζω ειλικρινά ότι αυτή τη φορά οι Κύπριοι θα αξιοποιήσουν αυτή την ιστορική ευκαιρία για μια διαρκή λύση. Κατανοώ πόσο δύσκολο είναι να πιστέψει κανείς σε μια διαφορετική Κύπρο. Όμως μην τα παρατάτε. Μην παραμένετε αιχμάλωτοι ενός δύσκολου παρελθόντος», καταλήγει.



Το μήνυμα στα αγγλικά



Message from UNSG Personal Envoy María Ángela Holguín - 01 July 2026

During my visit to Cyprus from 7 to 14 June, I met twice with the leaders Nikos Christodoulides and Tufan Erhürman and discussed the way forward. I also engaged in rich conversations with political parties in the south following the May 2026 parliamentary elections. Everything we are doing is not only to start a negotiation but to ensure that it is carried out to a successful conclusion. Last week, in New York, I met the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He remains fully committed in his support to find a mutually beneficial solution for all Cypriots. In this context, he is evaluating which could be the next phases that will convince both parties to take concrete steps towards a final solution; hoping that optimism can drive both sides towards Cyprus’ future.

For decades, it has been difficult to build trust. The weight of history is heavy and must be handled with wisdom, empathy and generosity. Misinformation has also played a role. I understand that the political atmosphere is always sensitive, but I still believe that confidence can prevail if both parties put their minds and actions together to finally resolve their differences and disagreements. In the last weeks, I have read different articles published by media in the south and north of the island. I noticed that they are rich in assumptions and creativity, the product of rumors and false beliefs on both sides of the island. There is not a single written word coming from me. I have concentrated my work on listening to the parties and many other stakeholders from both sides. I know that expectations are big and there is a fear of opening a door to building a new future; and, moreover, under this uncertainty, strong forces appear to want to keep the status quo alive.

Following my visit to Cyprus, I traveled to Ankara and Athens and met Ministers Hakan Fidan of Türkiye and Giorgios Gerapetritis of Greece. Our conversations have been frank, clear and focused on areas and sectors all must work on so that the conditions created to foster concrete actions would open the way to move forward on the Cyprus issue.

In this context, some actors also have a key role to play, such as the European Union, to create an environment to propitiate with determination and vision to actively support a solution to the Cyprus issue.

All the retreats that I have promoted in Amman, Jordan and Brussels with the Youth Committee, in Wilton Park, UK with the co-chairs of the 13 technical committees, and in Paphos with academics and politicians have shown me that a constructive dialogue is possible between Cypriots from both sides.

Since the beginning, I have devoted time to listen to academics, politicians, the private sector, and civil society at large. They have shared with me their visions, perspectives, fears and understanding of feasible solutions. In this context, I recognize the wide spectrum of their ideas from which Cypriots could build a final and sustainable solution. I am committed to keep exploring suggestions and options to enable the United Nations, to support both leaders in their search to reach a settlement that takes into account the fundamental interests of all Cypriots. Needless to say, that sustained and genuine political will of the two leaders, supported by their own communities, will continue to be needed to ensure a successful outcome.

I recognize past efforts and difficult negotiations throughout history. Several UN Secretary-Generals tried to bring the parties together in their search for a solution. In the last 10 years realities on the ground have deeply changed. I sincerely believe that a renovated dialogue could actually motivate both sides to agree to a pathway in which both can prosper with security and opportunities. I have dedicated myself to bringing both parties closer together and I reiterate once again, my invitation to look to the future.

I am convinced that Cypriots can cooperate and share a vision of the future for the new generations. Cyprus truly has the potential to become a central regional actor by uniting around common interests, while respecting its own internal characteristics and diversity. Cyprus can be a place where bridges are built in all directions and coexistence is promoted in this complex Eastern Mediterranean region. As such, Cyprus can truly become an example for the region, for Europe and for the rest of the world.

This is particularly important as we can all observe that developments in this region lead to increased tension and confrontation among countries. In this context, a decision that favors all Cypriots and finally puts an end to so many years of uncertainty becomes all the more urgent. The status quo is no longer a guarantee of stability and security in today's fast-changing and agitated world. Unfortunately, a flurry of ongoing conflicts and crises in different parts of the world confirm this.

We have explored all possible ways to promote dialogue towards an agreement that would be satisfactory for all. In the coming weeks and months, I will continue sparing no efforts to work with the Secretary-General with the view to supporting Cypriots reaching an understanding and a final agreement that will bring security and prosperity to the whole island.

In my relentless quest, I reiterate my invitation to Cypriots to design a shared prosperous and secure future that will uphold and respect your interests and rights. I am committed and willing to explore all possible ways to promote dialogue towards an agreement that is satisfactory for all stakeholders. It is my sincere hope that Cypriots, this time, will seize this historic opportunity to negotiate a lasting solution. I understand the difficulty in believing in a different Cyprus. But, don’t give up, don’t remain prisoners of a difficult past.