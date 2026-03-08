Μια τεράστια πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε κοντά σε εγκαταστάσεις αποθήκευσης καυσίμων στην Τεχεράνη, με τις φλόγες να υψώνονται ψηλά και πυκνά σύννεφα καπνού να καλύπτουν τον νυχτερινό ουρανό της πόλης.

Βίντεο που κυκλοφόρησαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης καταγράφουν τη φωτιά να μαίνεται σε περιοχή κοντά στις εγκαταστάσεις αποθήκευσης πετρελαίου Shahran, στα βορειοδυτικά της ιρανικής πρωτεύουσας.

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του ισραηλινού στρατού, πραγματοποιήθηκαν το Σάββατο το βράδυ πλήγματα σε εγκαταστάσεις αποθήκευσης καυσίμων στην Τεχεράνη.

 

 

 