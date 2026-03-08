Μια τεράστια πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε κοντά σε εγκαταστάσεις αποθήκευσης καυσίμων στην Τεχεράνη, με τις φλόγες να υψώνονται ψηλά και πυκνά σύννεφα καπνού να καλύπτουν τον νυχτερινό ουρανό της πόλης.

Βίντεο που κυκλοφόρησαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης καταγράφουν τη φωτιά να μαίνεται σε περιοχή κοντά στις εγκαταστάσεις αποθήκευσης πετρελαίου Shahran, στα βορειοδυτικά της ιρανικής πρωτεύουσας.

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του ισραηλινού στρατού, πραγματοποιήθηκαν το Σάββατο το βράδυ πλήγματα σε εγκαταστάσεις αποθήκευσης καυσίμων στην Τεχεράνη.

🚨 NEW VIDEO: The Tehran oil depot is completely engulfed in flames — massive fireballs and thick smoke now dominating the skyline as the facility burns out of control. pic.twitter.com/2yZwKqoANT — Hans Herberg (@HANSFORNJ) March 8, 2026

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Massive fires breaking out in Tehran after strikes on oil depots causes oil to FLOOD along the sewer system



The regime is furious. Their key infrastructure is now a target.



It gets worse EVERY HOUR for Iran. SURRENDER!pic.twitter.com/CrwMwjr6g3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 8, 2026