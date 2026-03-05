Εικόνες που δημοσιοποίησε το Associated Press δείχνουν κατοίκους να επιθεωρούν έναν ανεξερράγητο ιρανικό πύραυλο που κατέληξε σε ανοιχτό χωράφι στα περίχωρα της ανατολικής Συρίας. Σύμφωνα με τις αναφορές, ο πύραυλος δεν εξερράγη κατά την πρόσκρουση, με αποτέλεσμα να παραμείνει στο σημείο, προσελκύοντας την προσοχή των κατοίκων της περιοχής που πλησίασαν για να τον εξετάσουν.





Images released from The Associated Press show locals inspecting an unexploded Iranian missile that landed in an open field on the outskirts of eastern Syria.



Images released from The Associated Press show locals inspecting an unexploded Iranian missile that landed in an open field on the outskirts of eastern Syria.

An Iranian ballistic missile landed in a field in Dimhiyye al-Kabira village in Syria's Hasakah province near the Turkish border. The unexploded projectile remained lodged in the ground as residents gathered around it. Local reports indicated no casualties or injuries

Images show people, including children, standing near the Iranian-made missile on Wednesday. One photo shows a boy trying to climb on the missile.



