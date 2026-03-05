Εικόνες που δημοσιοποίησε το Associated Press δείχνουν κατοίκους να επιθεωρούν έναν ανεξερράγητο ιρανικό πύραυλο που κατέληξε σε ανοιχτό χωράφι στα περίχωρα της ανατολικής Συρίας. Σύμφωνα με τις αναφορές, ο πύραυλος δεν εξερράγη κατά την πρόσκρουση, με αποτέλεσμα να παραμείνει στο σημείο, προσελκύοντας την προσοχή των κατοίκων της περιοχής που πλησίασαν για να τον εξετάσουν. 


.