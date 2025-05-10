Το Πακιστάν παραβίασε την κατάπαυση του πυρός που συμφωνήθηκε νωρίτερα με την Ινδία, έπειτα από τέσσερις ημέρες αντιπαράθεσης στα σύνορα των δύο χωρών, ανέφερε στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο μια πηγή προσκείμενη στην κυβέρνηση της Ινδίας.

Αλλεπάλληλες ισχυρές εκρήξεις ακούστηκαν νωρίς το βράδυ στη Σριναγκάρ, τη μεγαλύτερη πόλη του ινδικού Κασμίρ και η ηλεκτροδότηση διακόπηκε, ανέφεραν δημοσιογράφοι.

Ο πρωθυπουργός του ινδικού Κασμίρ Ομάρ Αμπντουλάχ, επιβεβαίωσε το γεγονός. «Τι στο καλό συνέβη με την εκεχειρία; Εκρήξεις ακούγονται σε όλη τη Σριναγκάρ», έγραψε σε ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Χ.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ-AFP-Reuters
 