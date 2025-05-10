Το Πακιστάν παραβίασε την κατάπαυση του πυρός που συμφωνήθηκε νωρίτερα με την Ινδία, έπειτα από τέσσερις ημέρες αντιπαράθεσης στα σύνορα των δύο χωρών, ανέφερε στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο μια πηγή προσκείμενη στην κυβέρνηση της Ινδίας.

#BreakingNews Indian Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister posted a video showing Indian anti aircraft guns targeting incoming projectiles with a quote "This is no Ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Sirinagar just opened up.#PakistanZindabad #PakistanArmy… https://t.co/hs3ts19hYr — AAJ Digital (@aajdigital) May 10, 2025

Αλλεπάλληλες ισχυρές εκρήξεις ακούστηκαν νωρίς το βράδυ στη Σριναγκάρ, τη μεγαλύτερη πόλη του ινδικού Κασμίρ και η ηλεκτροδότηση διακόπηκε, ανέφεραν δημοσιογράφοι.

Ο πρωθυπουργός του ινδικού Κασμίρ Ομάρ Αμπντουλάχ, επιβεβαίωσε το γεγονός. «Τι στο καλό συνέβη με την εκεχειρία; Εκρήξεις ακούγονται σε όλη τη Σριναγκάρ», έγραψε σε ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Χ.

BREAKING: After Trump claims India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, there are now explosions being heard across Srinagar in Indian Kashmir.



"What the hell just happened to the ceasefire?" asked Omar Abdullah, India's Chief Minister of the Federal Territory.



Did Trump get… pic.twitter.com/H75TEiNfeU — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 10, 2025

This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. pic.twitter.com/HjRh2V3iNW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

Διαβάστε επίσης: Κατάπαυση του πυρός ανάμεσα σε Ινδία και Πακιστάν ανακοίνωσε ο Τραμπ

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ-AFP-Reuters

