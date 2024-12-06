Ένα ένα εγκαταλείπονται τα ελληνοθρόδοξα χωριά και πόλεις της Συρίας . Πλάνα από χρήστες ΜΔΚ ανεβάζουν βίντεο από την επέλασή τζιχαντιστών στη πόλη Μάρδας (Μαρντέ) (Mhardeh/Mharda) που εκκενώθηκε από τον άμαχο πληθυσμό για να μην πέσουν σκλάβοι στα χέρια φιλότρουρκών τζιχαντιστών..

#Syria: rebel forces have entered the Christian town of Mhardeh in northern #Hama province after regime forces have left the area. pic.twitter.com/mZB7gusPpj — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) December 5, 2024

Syria: There are reports that the city of Hama has fallen into the hands of Islamic jihadists. Several regions are now under their control. Many Christian families have fled their homes there, though many remain. Pray for the Christians of Syria. pic.twitter.com/Ynn5mS4lE3 — Christian Emergency Alliance (@ChristianEmerg1) December 5, 2024

Οι μιντιακοί ακτιβιστές του Greco-Levantines World Wide γράφουν:

«Στη Συρία, πολλές οικογένειες από την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη κοινότητα της Αντιοχείας εγκαταλείπουν τη βόρεια ύπαιθρο της Χάμα, ιδιαίτερα τη Suqaylabiyah και τη Mhardeh, και αναζητούν καταφύγιο στην Κοιλάδα των Χριστιανών.

»Η τοπική κοινότητα στην Κοιλάδα έχει ανταποκριθεί ανοίγοντας σπίτια, εκκλησίες και κοινοτικές αίθουσες για να προσφέρει καταφύγιο και υποστήριξη στους εκτοπισμένους».