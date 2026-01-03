Το 2026 φέρνει πίσω εμβληματικές σειρές και νέα φιλόδοξα project, με τις streaming πλατφόρμες να ετοιμάζουν ισχυρή χρονιά για… binge-watching.

Η Discussing Film ξεχώρισε πρόσφατα τις πιο αναμενόμενες παραγωγές της χρονιάς, επιβεβαιώνοντας ότι η νέα σεζόν του BEEF έρχεται στο Netflix, ο Nicolas Cage πρωταγωνιστεί στο νέο Spider-Noir του Prime Video, ενώ το Euphoria επιστρέφει στο HBO Max μετά από πολυετή παύση.

Παράλληλα, το 2026 κάνει πρεμιέρα το Crystal Lake, η πρώτη τηλεοπτική μεταφορά του Friday the 13th (Παρασκευή και 13), ανοίγοντας νέο κεφάλαιο στο δημοφιλές franchise. Με μεγάλες επιστροφές και ολοκαίνουργιες ιστορίες, η φετινή χρονιά διαμορφώνεται σε μία από τις πιο «γεμάτες» της streaming εποχής.

Δείτε τη λίστα με όλες τις σημαντικές σειρές του 2026:

Major TV shows expected to air in 2026:



Carrie

Ted S2

Beef S2

Lanterns

Hacks S5

The Pitt S2

Spider-Noir

Visionquest

Paradise S2

Euphoria S3

East of Eden

Crystal Lake

The Boys S5

Wonder Man

Invincible S4

X-Men 97 S2

One Piece S2

Ted Lasso S4

Bridgerton S4

The Boroughs

Breaking… pic.twitter.com/4nKXDAgkgI