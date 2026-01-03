Το 2026 φέρνει πίσω εμβληματικές σειρές και νέα φιλόδοξα project, με τις streaming πλατφόρμες να ετοιμάζουν ισχυρή χρονιά για… binge-watching.

Η Discussing Film ξεχώρισε πρόσφατα τις πιο αναμενόμενες παραγωγές της χρονιάς, επιβεβαιώνοντας ότι η νέα σεζόν του BEEF έρχεται στο Netflix, ο Nicolas Cage πρωταγωνιστεί στο νέο Spider-Noir του Prime Video, ενώ το Euphoria επιστρέφει στο HBO Max μετά από πολυετή παύση.

Παράλληλα, το 2026 κάνει πρεμιέρα το Crystal Lake, η πρώτη τηλεοπτική μεταφορά του Friday the 13th (Παρασκευή και 13), ανοίγοντας νέο κεφάλαιο στο δημοφιλές franchise. Με μεγάλες επιστροφές και ολοκαίνουργιες ιστορίες, η φετινή χρονιά διαμορφώνεται σε μία από τις πιο «γεμάτες» της streaming εποχής.

 

Δείτε τη λίστα με όλες τις σημαντικές σειρές του 2026:

 

  1. Carrie
  2. Ted – Σεζόν 2
  3. Beef – Σεζόν 2
  4. Lanterns
  5. Hacks – Σεζόν 5
  6. The Pitt – Σεζόν 2
  7. Spider-Noir
  8. Visionquest
  9. Paradise – Σεζόν 2
  10. Euphoria – Σεζόν 3
  11. East of Eden
  12. Crystal Lake
  13. The Boys – Σεζόν 5
  14. Wonder Man
  15. Invincible – Σεζόν 4
  16. X-Men 97 – Σεζόν 2
  17. One Piece – Σεζόν 2
  18. Ted Lasso – Σεζόν 4
  19. Bridgerton – Σεζόν 4
  20. The Boroughs
  21. Breaking Bear
  22. Scrubs Revival
  23. Young Sherlock
  24. Outer Banks – Σεζόν 5
  25. The Testaments
  26. Devil May Cry – Σεζόν 2
  27. The Gentleman – Σεζόν 2
  28. The Vampire Lestat
  29. Blade Runner 2099
  30. Maul - Shadow Lord
  31. Legally Blonde Prequel
  32. House of the Dragon – Σεζόν 3
  33. Daredevil Born Again – Σεζόν 2
  34. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
  35. Avatar: The Last Airbender S2
  36. Stranger Things Tales from ‘85
  37. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
  38. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – Σεζόν 2
  39. Stuart Fails To Save The Universe
  40. My Adventures with Superman – Σεζόν 3
  41. Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair
  42. Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
  43. Untitled Larry David Sketch Comedy Series
  44. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Σεζόν 2