Το 2026 φέρνει πίσω εμβληματικές σειρές και νέα φιλόδοξα project, με τις streaming πλατφόρμες να ετοιμάζουν ισχυρή χρονιά για… binge-watching.
Η Discussing Film ξεχώρισε πρόσφατα τις πιο αναμενόμενες παραγωγές της χρονιάς, επιβεβαιώνοντας ότι η νέα σεζόν του BEEF έρχεται στο Netflix, ο Nicolas Cage πρωταγωνιστεί στο νέο Spider-Noir του Prime Video, ενώ το Euphoria επιστρέφει στο HBO Max μετά από πολυετή παύση.
Παράλληλα, το 2026 κάνει πρεμιέρα το Crystal Lake, η πρώτη τηλεοπτική μεταφορά του Friday the 13th (Παρασκευή και 13), ανοίγοντας νέο κεφάλαιο στο δημοφιλές franchise. Με μεγάλες επιστροφές και ολοκαίνουργιες ιστορίες, η φετινή χρονιά διαμορφώνεται σε μία από τις πιο «γεμάτες» της streaming εποχής.
Δείτε τη λίστα με όλες τις σημαντικές σειρές του 2026:
- Carrie
- Ted – Σεζόν 2
- Beef – Σεζόν 2
- Lanterns
- Hacks – Σεζόν 5
- The Pitt – Σεζόν 2
- Spider-Noir
- Visionquest
- Paradise – Σεζόν 2
- Euphoria – Σεζόν 3
- East of Eden
- Crystal Lake
- The Boys – Σεζόν 5
- Wonder Man
- Invincible – Σεζόν 4
- X-Men 97 – Σεζόν 2
- One Piece – Σεζόν 2
- Ted Lasso – Σεζόν 4
- Bridgerton – Σεζόν 4
- The Boroughs
- Breaking Bear
- Scrubs Revival
- Young Sherlock
- Outer Banks – Σεζόν 5
- The Testaments
- Devil May Cry – Σεζόν 2
- The Gentleman – Σεζόν 2
- The Vampire Lestat
- Blade Runner 2099
- Maul - Shadow Lord
- Legally Blonde Prequel
- House of the Dragon – Σεζόν 3
- Daredevil Born Again – Σεζόν 2
- Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
- Avatar: The Last Airbender S2
- Stranger Things Tales from ‘85
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – Σεζόν 2
- Stuart Fails To Save The Universe
- My Adventures with Superman – Σεζόν 3
- Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair
- Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
- Untitled Larry David Sketch Comedy Series
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Σεζόν 2
