Το ποδόσφαιρο πενθεί (pics)

Παγκόσμια θλίψη προκάλεσε η τραγική είδηση για το θάνατο του Χοσέ Αντόνιο Ρέγιες, ο οποίος έχασε τη ζωή του σε τροχαίο δυστύχημα και άφησε πίσω σύζυγο και δυο κορούλες.

Τα κακά μαντάτα τα γνωστοποίησε η Σεβίλλη "Δεν θα μπορούσαμε να σας δώσουμε χειρότερη είδηση. Πέθανε σε τροχαίο δυστύχημα ο αγαπημένος μας ποδοσφαιριστής Χοσέ Αντόνιο Ρέγες. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη", έγραψε ο ισπανικός Σύλλογος.

Ακολούθησαν χιλιάδες μηνύματα για το 35χρονο επιθετικό, ο οποίος αποτελεί έναν από τους σπουδαιότερους ποδοσφαιριστές του ισπανικού ποδοσφαίρου.

Δείτε μερικά από τα πρώτα tweets για το θάνατο του Ρέγιες

Everyone at UEFA is shocked & hugely saddened to learn that José Antonio Reyes has died aged 35.



A Spanish international with 5 @EuropaLeague titles, Reyes will be sorely missed by the football world.



Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this terrible time. pic.twitter.com/EW4btJ9Vf9 — UEFA (@UEFA) June 1, 2019

FC Barcelona wishes to express their deepest condolences for the death of footballer José Antonio Reyes, a brilliant and charismatic player; one of the most outstanding figures and with a great trajectory in football. Rest in peace. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 1, 2019

I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) June 1, 2019

The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea FC are with the family and friends of Jose Antonio Reyes, following the tragic news today.



Rest in peace, Jose. pic.twitter.com/JuWf6gzfI8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 1, 2019

Jose, who was part of the Invincibles team, was a hugely popular figure at our club and will always hold a special place in our hearts.



Our thoughts are with all his family, friends and team-mates.https://t.co/NQgrRcvrPS — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019

RIP Jose Antonio Reyes, 1983-2019



The former @Arsenal forward has died in a traffic collision in Spain: https://t.co/1sJVRVQ2JM pic.twitter.com/TbeeQBQPEO — Premier League (@premierleague) June 1, 2019

We're devastated to hear of the passing of our former player José Antonio Reyes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.



Rest in peace, José. pic.twitter.com/ZXtSgqWrPA — SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) June 1, 2019

Sending our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of Jose Antonio Reyes, following his tragic passing.



May he rest in peace ♥️ https://t.co/8Ys6yFH0a8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2019

We're saddened to hear of the passing of José Antonio Reyes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.



RIP José. https://t.co/Vb0XUjLzRb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019

Such terrible news and the thoughts of everyone at #NFFC are with the friends and family of Jose Antonio Reyes and all at @SevillaFC_ENG https://t.co/Vp9sjSdYc8 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 1, 2019