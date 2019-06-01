Sigmalive Network
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Sports Football International Sl Spain Το ποδόσφαιρο πενθεί (pics)

Το ποδόσφαιρο πενθεί (pics)

Ισπανία SigmaliveSports

Παγκόσμια θλίψη προκάλεσε η τραγική είδηση για το θάνατο του Χοσέ Αντόνιο Ρέγιες, ο οποίος έχασε τη ζωή του σε τροχαίο δυστύχημα και άφησε πίσω σύζυγο και δυο κορούλες.

Τα κακά μαντάτα τα γνωστοποίησε η Σεβίλλη "Δεν θα μπορούσαμε να σας δώσουμε χειρότερη είδηση. Πέθανε σε τροχαίο δυστύχημα ο αγαπημένος μας ποδοσφαιριστής Χοσέ Αντόνιο Ρέγες. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη", έγραψε ο ισπανικός Σύλλογος.

Ακολούθησαν χιλιάδες μηνύματα για το 35χρονο επιθετικό, ο οποίος αποτελεί έναν από τους σπουδαιότερους ποδοσφαιριστές του ισπανικού ποδοσφαίρου.

Δείτε μερικά από τα πρώτα tweets για το θάνατο του Ρέγιες

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

