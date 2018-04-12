Κενή Θέση: Web Developer
We are looking for a Web Developer to join Sigmalive Ltd in Nicosia, Cyprus
Responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain functional and stable web applications in PHP and MySql
• Customizing and implementing open source tools
• Extending existing projects
• Tracking server activity and performing software installations and upgrades
Requirements:
• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field of studies
• Minimum 3 years of experience
• Excellent knowledge in XHTML, CSS, JQuery, Javascript, PHP and mySQL
• Demonstrable knowledge of PyroCMS or Drupal
• Ability to create web page comps
• Experience with version control systems (Git)
Applications
If you would like to apply for this position, please send your CV and a covering letter to vacancies@sigmalive.com The closing date is 30/04/2018.
