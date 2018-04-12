Κενή Θέση: Web Developer

We are looking for a Web Developer to join Sigmalive Ltd in Nicosia, Cyprus

Responsibilities:

• Develop and maintain functional and stable web applications in PHP and MySql

• Customizing and implementing open source tools

• Extending existing projects

• Tracking server activity and performing software installations and upgrades

Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field of studies

• Minimum 3 years of experience

• Excellent knowledge in XHTML, CSS, JQuery, Javascript, PHP and mySQL

• Demonstrable knowledge of PyroCMS or Drupal

• Ability to create web page comps

• Experience with version control systems (Git)

Applications