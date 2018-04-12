Sigmalive Network
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Κενή Θέση: Web Developer

We are looking for a Web Developer to join Sigmalive Ltd in Nicosia, Cyprus
 
Responsibilities:
 
• Develop and maintain functional and stable web applications in PHP and MySql
• Customizing and implementing open source tools
• Extending existing projects
• Tracking server activity and performing software installations and upgrades
 
Requirements:
 
• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field of studies
• Minimum 3 years of experience 
• Excellent knowledge in XHTML, CSS, JQuery, Javascript, PHP and mySQL
• Demonstrable knowledge of PyroCMS or Drupal
• Ability to create web page comps 
• Experience with version control systems (Git)
 
Applications
 
If you would like to apply for this position, please send your CV and a covering letter to vacancies@sigmalive.com The closing date is 30/04/2018. 
