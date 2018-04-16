LIVE: Ολοκληρώθηκε το δείπνο – Συνεχής ενημέρωση
Ο Πρόεδρος Ανατασιάδης κατέφθασε λίγο αργότερα στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο για να συσκεφθεί με τους συνεργάτες του και να προβεί ακολούθως σε δηλώσεις.
Monday, 16th April 2018
Today, the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Mustafa Akıncı, and the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, met at the Chief of Mission residence in the United Nations Protected Area. The Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Mustafa Akıncı had a frank and open exchange of views during a two hour tête-à-tête discussion. They then proceeded to a dinner with the Deputy Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Ms. Elizabeth Spehar.
End.
