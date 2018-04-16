LIVE: Ολοκληρώθηκε το δείπνο – Συνεχής ενημέρωση

Ολοκληρώθηκε το δείπνο του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας Νίκου Αναστασιάδη με τον Τουρκοκύπριο ηγέτη Μουσταφά Ακιντζί και όπως ανακοίνωσαν τα Ηνωμένα Έθνη οι δύο ηγέτες είχαν κατ` ιδίαν συνάντηση δύο ωρών, κατά τη διάρκεια της οποίας έγινε μια "ανοικτή και ειλικρινής ανταλλαγή απόψεων".

Δείτε το κοινό ανακοινωθέν στα αγγλικά:

Statement by the Deputy Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Ms. Elizabeth Spehar

Monday, 16th April 2018

Today, the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Mustafa Akıncı, and the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, met at the Chief of Mission residence in the United Nations Protected Area. The Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Mustafa Akıncı had a frank and open exchange of views during a two hour tête-à-tête discussion. They then proceeded to a dinner with the Deputy Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Ms. Elizabeth Spehar.

End.

Μείνετε συντονισμένοι στο Sigmalive για να παρακολουθήσετε όλες τις εξελίξεις: