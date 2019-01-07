European Commis- sioner Z.K. Gunncker had a "friendly telephone conversation" with UK Prime Minister Mei on Friday, both "agreed to talk again this week," the European Commission's Chief Executive, Margaritis Schinas, who reaffirmed that "the deal at the table is the best and the only possible agreement," as approved by the 27 EU Heads of State and Government.

"The agreement will not be renegotiated," said the Head of Mission, recalling the decision of 27 and announced that the EU has already begun the process of ratification in the Member States, as well as preparing for the opening of negotiations on the future relationship. Finally, the Commission will continue to work on the emergency measures that will be needed in the case of "non-agreement".

The Chief Representative was invited to comment on Mei's contacts with the EU leadership and the KM in relation to the famous "clarifications" that the UK is seeking. The European Council has already ruled on this issue.