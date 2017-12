Συναγερμός στο Seattle - Όχημα παρέσυρε πεζούς, 6 τραυματίες

Latest on van that crashed into #Seattle sidewalk. Per police:



• Driver had medical issue, lost consciousness

• Van hit 4 peds

• Falling glass hit 1

• Driver sent to hospital

• 1 passenger in van, not injured

• Does not appear to be deliberate



